SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie Sells 31,100 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 31,100 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total value of C$240,567.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,045,736.19.

Christopher Kyle Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 8,800 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$70,400.00.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.19. The company has a market cap of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc will post -0.0480634 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

