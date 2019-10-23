Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. Silgan also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.12-2.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 30,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

In other news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $59,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

