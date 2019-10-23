Silent Notary (SNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74,858.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a market cap of $74,858.00 and approximately $12,999.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, TOPBTC, YoBit and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01300394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, TOPBTC, IDEX, YoBit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.