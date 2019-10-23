Signaturefd LLC Sells 618 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $77,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,402.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. 399,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

