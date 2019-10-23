Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Telefonica by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,354,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,155,000 after buying an additional 7,032,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,558,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 248,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 450,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth $7,031,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEF. ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

