Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 828.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $162,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after acquiring an additional 912,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,423,588,000 after acquiring an additional 636,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 608,372 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after acquiring an additional 451,275 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,980.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $597,880.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,803 shares in the company, valued at $34,049,280.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

