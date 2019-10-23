Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,015,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,132,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $242.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,094.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

