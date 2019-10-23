SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th.

In other SI-Bone news, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,667 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 107.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.38 million and a P/E ratio of -22.90. SI-Bone has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 11.55.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

