Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will report $10.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.47 million. Shotspotter posted sales of $9.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year sales of $42.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.97 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $61.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Shotspotter from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.26.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 3.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $228.80 million, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 2.64. Shotspotter has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $58.61.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

