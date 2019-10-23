Shore Capital Lowers Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 250

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Shore Capital from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

EMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Man Group from GBX 196 ($2.56) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 188.75 ($2.47).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.