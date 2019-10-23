Shivom Hits Market Cap of $333,766.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $333,766.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

