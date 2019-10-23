Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

LON STX traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184.50 ($2.41). 44,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,665. Shield Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 million and a PE ratio of 51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.61.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

