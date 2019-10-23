Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.07-17.47 for the period. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY19 guidance to $20.90-$21.30 EPS.

NYSE:SHW traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.72. 185,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,893. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $578.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $545.27 and a 200 day moving average of $488.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $569.76.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

