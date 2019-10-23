Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,248 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 3.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $44,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,322 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $566.89 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $578.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $545.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.00.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $3,810,168. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.