Shah Capital Management Sells 960,000 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Shah Capital Management reduced its stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960,000 shares during the period. Avon Products accounts for 7.5% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Avon Products during the second quarter worth about $8,340,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 70.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 976,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the second quarter worth about $10,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

AVP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

NYSE AVP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.72. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $64,248.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

