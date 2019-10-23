ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.97.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.39. 8,612,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,195. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,091.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.71. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $258,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,060.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,214,584. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

