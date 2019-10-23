Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Servicemaster Global updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.19-0.19 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SERV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 37,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

SERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

