Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 1,751,172 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 491.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 504.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,843,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,880 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,050,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,803 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

