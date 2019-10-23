Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,948 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 227,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 242.2% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 280,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$50.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 194,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

