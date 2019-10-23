Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,336,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after buying an additional 922,290 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UNH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,035. The firm has a market cap of $231.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

