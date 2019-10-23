Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 33,775 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after buying an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after buying an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

NYSE T traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. 10,038,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,092,992. The company has a market capitalization of $276.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

