Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.41. 3,778,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average is $207.08. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.03.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.