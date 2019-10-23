Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,368 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.31. 1,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.