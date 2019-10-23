Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,919 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,476. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $42.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

