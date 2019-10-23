Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 4,444 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 826,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

SQBG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 92.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 548,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 200,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

