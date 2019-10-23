Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 2%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 63,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,734,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Senseonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 40,551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after buying an additional 1,145,232 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

