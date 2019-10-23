Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,035,838 shares of company stock valued at $743,951,425. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Facebook stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.53. 9,653,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,961,732. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

