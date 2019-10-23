Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 103.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 187,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $14,749,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,291,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 430,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $32,478,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,204,535.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250,822 shares of company stock valued at $254,464,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

