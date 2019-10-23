Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 482,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,303. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.