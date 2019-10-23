Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.63. The company had a trading volume of 919,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

