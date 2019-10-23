Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.15.

Shares of EQIX traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.57. 235,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,570. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

