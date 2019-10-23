Searle & CO. Sells 300 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Searle & CO. lessened its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO. owned about 0.07% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $83,236,000 after purchasing an additional 307,378 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 85,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

