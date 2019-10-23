Searle & CO. Buys Shares of 1,000 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $218.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.