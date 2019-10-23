SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Colfax by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,374,000 after buying an additional 5,537,747 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after buying an additional 2,385,691 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,818,000 after buying an additional 704,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,640,000 after buying an additional 679,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $12,770,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. ValuEngine lowered Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $529,972.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

