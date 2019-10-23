SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 72.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 41,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.12.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.19. 47,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,087. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $154.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

