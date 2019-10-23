SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Reaches One Day Volume of $103.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $13,051.00 and $103.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

