Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 410,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.23. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,093,603.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,520.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $7,643,000. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after purchasing an additional 515,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 163,331 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,576,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

