Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 178,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $72.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

