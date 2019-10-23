Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,824,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,311,000 after acquiring an additional 512,964 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,806,000 after acquiring an additional 203,809 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,609,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,433,000 after acquiring an additional 165,588 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $55.03. 1,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.