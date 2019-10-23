Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,799,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,009,000 after buying an additional 1,050,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600,053 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,512,000 after purchasing an additional 462,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,142,000 after purchasing an additional 314,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

