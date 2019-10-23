Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,879,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,948,000 after buying an additional 111,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,570,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,170,000 after acquiring an additional 906,778 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 861,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $$50.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 78,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

