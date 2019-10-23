Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SMIT opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

