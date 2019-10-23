ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 68,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,731. The company has a market cap of $777.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ScanSource by 51.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

