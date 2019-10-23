ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 68,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,731. The company has a market cap of $777.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ScanSource by 51.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
