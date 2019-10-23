Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.09.

SVRA stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Savara has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 43.3% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Savara by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth about $574,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

