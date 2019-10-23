SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $131.80 on Monday. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 241.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 44.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.