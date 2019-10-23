salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $722,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total transaction of $720,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $735,500.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $747,600.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $749,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $735,950.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $742,600.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total transaction of $738,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $721,400.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $741,850.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $746,900.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $142.33 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,917,454,000 after buying an additional 1,491,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after buying an additional 1,516,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

