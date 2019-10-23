Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at $574,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,641. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.