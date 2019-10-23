SafeCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $79.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00841005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00171709 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005644 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00085062 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002465 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003787 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.