Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading 6.1% Higher

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91, 313,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 326,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.