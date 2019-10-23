Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Safe Bulkers also reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 313,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,795 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

